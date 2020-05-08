Brief Rain And Thundershowers In Few Places of Central and Eastern Region

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the eastern and central hilly regions and at one or two places of the terai region.

Western disturbance is over North Afghanistan. A cyclonic circulation is seen over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar in lower levels. Another cyclonic circulation is still persisting over Bangladesh.

A low pressure in eastern part of India close to Nepal, western disturbance and local wind is over Nepal. A cyclonic circulation is seen over

Weather Activity in the last 24 hours:

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain thundershower with isolated heavy spells occurred over Dadeldhura, Dhangadhi, Surkhet, Nepalgunj,Dang, Bhairwa, Pokhara, Kathmandu, Simara, Biratnagar, Dhankuata and Taplejung.