Brief Rain And Thundershowers In Few Places of Central and Eastern Region

May 8, 2020, 6:33 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the eastern and central hilly regions and at one or two places of the terai region.

Western disturbance is over North Afghanistan. A cyclonic circulation is seen over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar in lower levels. Another cyclonic circulation is still persisting over Bangladesh.

A low pressure in eastern part of India close to Nepal, western disturbance and local wind is over Nepal. A cyclonic circulation is seen over

Weather Activity in the last 24 hours:

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain thundershower with isolated heavy spells occurred over Dadeldhura, Dhangadhi, Surkhet, Nepalgunj,Dang, Bhairwa, Pokhara, Kathmandu, Simara, Biratnagar, Dhankuata and Taplejung.

