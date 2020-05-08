Nine COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Biratnagar And Dhangadhi, One New Infection Confirmed

Dr. Bikash Devkota, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that a new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Nepal today. During regular media briefing, he said that the new case takes the tally to 102.

He said that nine coronavirus patients discharged from hospital today including 8 from Kosi Hospital in Biratngar and one patient from Seti Hospital Dhangadhi.

He said that 16-year old male of Banke district has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The swab of the infected male was tested at the Bheri hospital in Nepalgunj.

Dr. Devkota also said that of the total 102 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nepal, 74 are male and 28 are female. He said that 30 of the total infected have recovered while 72 are under treatment.

Dr. Devkota also said that 15,624 people are in the quarantine across Nepal. According to Dr. Devkota, a total of 135 people are in isolation, including those 72 confirmed infected who are under treatment at different hospitals across the country.

15,492 PCR tests have been carried out so far while the number of RDT has been 54, 531.1,859 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the MoHP spokesperson.