Nine COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Biratnagar And Dhangadhi, One New Infection Confirmed

Nine COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Biranagr And Dhangadhi, One New Infection Confirmed

May 8, 2020, 7:06 p.m.

Dr. Bikash Devkota, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that a new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Nepal today. During regular media briefing, he said that the new case takes the tally to 102.

He said that nine coronavirus patients discharged from hospital today including 8 from Kosi Hospital in Biratngar and one patient from Seti Hospital Dhangadhi.

He said that 16-year old male of Banke district has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The swab of the infected male was tested at the Bheri hospital in Nepalgunj.

Dr. Devkota also said that of the total 102 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nepal, 74 are male and 28 are female. He said that 30 of the total infected have recovered while 72 are under treatment.

Dr. Devkota also said that 15,624 people are in the quarantine across Nepal. According to Dr. Devkota, a total of 135 people are in isolation, including those 72 confirmed infected who are under treatment at different hospitals across the country.

15,492 PCR tests have been carried out so far while the number of RDT has been 54, 531.1,859 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the MoHP spokesperson.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Eight COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Koshi Hospital
May 08, 2020
AIN Handed Over 45.3 Million Worth Of Medical Package To Nepal Government
May 08, 2020
Contagion or starvation, the dilemma facing informal workers during the COVID-19 pandemic
May 08, 2020
The Global Death Toll Came To 264,679; Second COVID-19 Wave Feared
May 08, 2020
US Jobless Claims Top 33 Million In 7 Weeks
May 08, 2020

More on News

Eight COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Koshi Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
AIN Handed Over 45.3 Million Worth Of Medical Package To Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours ago
Budget Session From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 1 minute ago
Nepal’s Case Of Coronavirus Tally Reaches 101 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nepal To Face Difficult Days Ahead: MoPH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal’s Lawmakers Tested For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

MIGRANT WORKERS Homeward Rush By A Correspondent May 08, 2020
Fear Of COVID-19 Overshadowing Climate-Induced Disaster Risk Management By Dr. Dhruba Gautam May 08, 2020
Contagion or starvation, the dilemma facing informal workers during the COVID-19 pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2020
Sikkim: A Zero COVID-19 State In India By Nitesh R Pradhan May 08, 2020
DR. BADRI RAJ PANDE Health Sector Pillar By Keshab Poudel May 08, 2020
The Global Death Toll Came To 264,679; Second COVID-19 Wave Feared By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75