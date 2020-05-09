7 New Cases In Nepal, Total Reaches To 109

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed seven more COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Three women of age 18, 45 and 65 of Bhulke, Udayapur, three men - two aged 18 and one aged 17- of Kapilvastu and one 62-year old male of Chapkaiya, Parsa district, tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku, and Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar, informed the ministry by issuing a press statement.

Health condition of all patients is normal, the ministry said. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nepal has reached 109.