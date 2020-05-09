Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions And Brief Rain And Thundershowers

May 9, 2020, 7:12 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail tonight.

There is a partial effect of western disturbance. Local cyclonic circulation and low pressure in eastern India close to Nepal and wind with moisture coming from Bay of Bengal have general effects in Nepal.

