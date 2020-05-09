Himalaya Airlines To Bring COVID-19 Medical Supplies From Chinese City Chongqing Today

Having operated four successful cargo charters to Guangzhou and Changsha over the last fortnight, Himalaya Airlines is now operating a few more cargo charters to various cities in China this month. The third city in a row is Chongqing where the Airlines is operating two flights on May 8th and 09th. Both flights will ship back medical supplies essential to contain the spread of COVID-19.

After operating scheduled flights to Beijing, the airlines had established scheduled connectivity with Chongqing as its fifth destination in China, on January 23, 2020, operating a weekly direct flight.

Himalayan Airlines Aircraft departed Tribhuvan International Airport yesterday and is scheduled to return today with medical supplies and is expected to arrive in Kathmandu at 06:30 hours.

“With recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the increasing need for essential medical supplies, there has been a sudden increase in demand for cargo charters and we are happy to have struck a deal for few more charters this month from different cities of China. Chongqing is one of our prominent destinations in China where we had commenced flights just before COVID-19 out break. We are eager to reconnect with the destination, albeit this time only for the cargo. Himalaya is committed to extending support to all stakeholders to meet the increasing needs of the nation for maintaining critical supply chains to battle against COVID-19,” remarked Vijay Shrestha, Vice President of Himalaya Airlines.

The operating crew of the flight departed TIA complying with all the necessary health safety measures as per the directives of the Government of Nepal. The aircraft is bringing COVID-19 medical supplies such as medical equipment, testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks/gloves etc.