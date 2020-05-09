NAC Wide-Body Leaves For China To Bring Medical Equipment

A wide-body of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) flew to China to bring a shipment of medical equipment from Changsha. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), the aeroplane took off today.

The flight was chartered by the private sector, said NAC Spokesperson Archana Khadka. This is the sixth chartered flight of NAC to China since the outbreak of global pandemic of coronavirus.

The NAC continues to operate chartered and cargo flights to several international destinations amidst lockdown. It has so far six international cargo flights in its name.

China Provides Medical Items To Nepal

Meanwhile, the Himalayan Airlines landed in TIA this morning carrying a shipment of essential medical items from Chhongqing of China, said TIA General Manager Devevndra KC.

The Himalaya's Airbus with a call sign number 320-214 9ALW cargo flight brought medical equipment essential for the test and treatment of the coronavirus. The equipment includes testing kits, personal safety gear, mask, gloves and other medicines. The materials were assisted by the Chinese Government to Nepal. The shipment weighs 6,892 kilos, it is said.