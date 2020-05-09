Pence Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An aide to US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, raising fears of possible contagion among top White House officials reports NHK.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, had been diagnosed with the virus.

The announcement comes a day after the White House confirmed Trump's personal valet had tested positive for the virus.

“The Trump administration has recommended the public wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus,” says NHK.

However, neither Trump nor Pence has worn a mask on official visits including to a hospital and a mask factory.

Trump and Pence undergo a coronavirus test every day, and the president says this is his reason for not wearing a mask.

But experts warn getting tested and taking preventative measures are separate matters.