78 Persons With Nepali Origin Died Due To COVID-19 Globally

78 Persons With Nepali Origin Died Due To COVID-19 Globally

May 10, 2020, 9:50 a.m.

The number of non-resident Nepalis (NRNs) who have died of Corona Virus has reached 78 as of Saturday evening. The highest number of death has been recorded in Britain, at 51, according to the NRN Association, Health Committee reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

Likewise, 15 NRNs have died in the USA, six in the United Arab Emirates, one each in Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Bahrain and Sweden, the committee coordinator Dr Sanjiv Sapkota said. The number of NRNs infected by COVID-19 has reached 5,472 across the world with more than 2,000 recovering from the deadly disease.

According to RSS, the NRNA has provided relief support to 35,000 NRNs in different countries who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They were provided with food supplies and medical support including face mark, sanitizer and medicines, according to NRNA General Secretary Dr Hem Raj Sharma. The NRNA has also been providing counseling service through its 24-hour hotline service.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Says The Roads Within Its Territory
May 10, 2020
Nepal Launches COVID-19 Tracing And Tracking App
May 10, 2020
COVID-19 Infection Cases Cross 13770 In Bangladesh
May 10, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Rise To 847 In Sri Lanka
May 10, 2020
Over 3,300 New Coronavirus Cases Reported From Across India in last 24 Hours
May 10, 2020

More on News

Indian Says The Roads Within Its Territory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Nepal Launches COVID-19 Tracing And Tracking App By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
COVID-19 Cases Rise To 847 In Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
Pakistan Eases Restrictions, Reopens Economy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
NAC Wide-Body Leaves For China To Bring Medical Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 51 minutes ago
Nepal Opposes Construction Of 'Link Road' By India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 57 minutes ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Infection Cases Cross 13770 In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Over 3,300 New Coronavirus Cases Reported From Across India in last 24 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Rock'n Roll Legend Little Richard Dies At 87 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Partly Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Hail Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Nepal To Expand PCR Testing From Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75