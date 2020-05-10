78 Persons With Nepali Origin Died Due To COVID-19 Globally

The number of non-resident Nepalis (NRNs) who have died of Corona Virus has reached 78 as of Saturday evening. The highest number of death has been recorded in Britain, at 51, according to the NRN Association, Health Committee reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

Likewise, 15 NRNs have died in the USA, six in the United Arab Emirates, one each in Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Bahrain and Sweden, the committee coordinator Dr Sanjiv Sapkota said. The number of NRNs infected by COVID-19 has reached 5,472 across the world with more than 2,000 recovering from the deadly disease.

According to RSS, the NRNA has provided relief support to 35,000 NRNs in different countries who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They were provided with food supplies and medical support including face mark, sanitizer and medicines, according to NRNA General Secretary Dr Hem Raj Sharma. The NRNA has also been providing counseling service through its 24-hour hotline service.