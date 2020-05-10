COVID-19 Recovered Patients Cannot Infect People: MoPH

Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) urged people not to discriminate those patients who return home following recovery. Spokesperson of MoPh Dr. Bikas Devkota said that after recovery the COVID-9 patient cannot infect other people. MoPH

In his regular media briefing, Dr. Devkota has requested hospitals and healthcare institutions nationwide to resume outpatient department (OPD) services as well as public health programs including vaccination, by taking all necessary safety precautions.

Dr. Devkota informed me that there are no new cases in Nepal. With one more new case of female testing positive on Sunday, the total COVID-19 cases in Nepal have reached 110 last night. Of the 110, 31 have recovered and returned home; and no COVID-19 death is reported in Nepal to date.

He said that the number of PCR sample tests carried out nationwide has reached 16,898. Similarly, 56,550 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) has been conducted in the seven provinces. During the last 24 hours, 1,316 RDT conducted.

He said that, keeping in view that regular health services were interrupted during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, whereby common citizens could not access essential health care services.

The new 43-year-old female from Bhulke, Udaypur district tested positive on the tests conducted at Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, informed Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari, and Deputy Spokesperson of MoHP.

The state-wise distribution of the total 110 cases indicates State 1 has the highest with 35 cases followed by State 2 with 31 and State 5 with 30. Likewise, Bagmati State has seven, Sudurpaschim state has five and Gandaki State has two cases. Karnali State has not yet reported any case of COVID-19, shared Dr. Devkota.

According to MoHP, a total of 13,625 people are under quarantine in the seven states. As per the latest update, a total of 164 potentially infected people are admitted to isolation wards in various hospitals including three in Kathmandu valley and 161 outside Kathmandu.