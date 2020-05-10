COVID-19 Recovered Patients Cannot Infect People: MoPH

Not To Discriminate Recovered COVID-19 Patients: MoPH

May 10, 2020, 6:56 p.m.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) urged people not to discriminate those patients who return home following recovery. Spokesperson of MoPh Dr. Bikas Devkota said that after recovery the COVID-9 patient cannot infect other people. MoPH

In his regular media briefing, Dr. Devkota has requested hospitals and healthcare institutions nationwide to resume outpatient department (OPD) services as well as public health programs including vaccination, by taking all necessary safety precautions.

Dr. Devkota informed me that there are no new cases in Nepal. With one more new case of female testing positive on Sunday, the total COVID-19 cases in Nepal have reached 110 last night. Of the 110, 31 have recovered and returned home; and no COVID-19 death is reported in Nepal to date.

He said that the number of PCR sample tests carried out nationwide has reached 16,898. Similarly, 56,550 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) has been conducted in the seven provinces. During the last 24 hours, 1,316 RDT conducted.

He said that, keeping in view that regular health services were interrupted during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, whereby common citizens could not access essential health care services.

The new 43-year-old female from Bhulke, Udaypur district tested positive on the tests conducted at Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, informed Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari, and Deputy Spokesperson of MoHP.

The state-wise distribution of the total 110 cases indicates State 1 has the highest with 35 cases followed by State 2 with 31 and State 5 with 30. Likewise, Bagmati State has seven, Sudurpaschim state has five and Gandaki State has two cases. Karnali State has not yet reported any case of COVID-19, shared Dr. Devkota.

According to MoHP, a total of 13,625 people are under quarantine in the seven states. As per the latest update, a total of 164 potentially infected people are admitted to isolation wards in various hospitals including three in Kathmandu valley and 161 outside Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

First Batch Of Chinese Medical Support Arrived In Nepal
May 10, 2020
Two More COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Kosi Hospital Following Recovery
May 10, 2020
78 Persons With Nepali Origin Died Due To COVID-19 Globally
May 10, 2020
Indian Says The Roads Within Its Territory
May 10, 2020
Nepal Launches COVID-19 Tracing And Tracking App
May 10, 2020

More on News

First Batch Of Chinese Medical Support Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
78 Persons With Nepali Origin Died Due To COVID-19 Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 54 minutes ago
Indian Says The Roads Within Its Territory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 11 minutes ago
Nepal Launches COVID-19 Tracing And Tracking App By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 43 minutes ago
COVID-19 Cases Rise To 847 In Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 13 minutes ago
Pakistan Eases Restrictions, Reopens Economy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 56 minutes ago

The Latest

Two More COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Kosi Hospital Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
COVID-19 Infection Cases Cross 13770 In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Over 3,300 New Coronavirus Cases Reported From Across India in last 24 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Rock'n Roll Legend Little Richard Dies At 87 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Partly Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Hail Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75