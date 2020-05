First Batch Of Chinese Medical Support Arrived In Nepal

Ambassador of China to Nepal Hou Yanqi twitted that the first batch of China aid medcal materials to Nepal arrived in Kathmandu.

According ambassador Hou, those include testing kits, N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable coveralls and medical goggles. “We'll keep working hard on #ChinaNepalSolidarity ! Right-facing fist,” ambassador twitted.

Himalayan Airlines Charter flight brought it yesterday.

Photo Ambassador Hou Twitter Medical Support