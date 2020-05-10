Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4 Million: Johns Hopkins

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 4 million globally, with the death toll over 278,000 and more than 1.3 million patients recovered, according to the latest count from Johns Hopkins University.

Infection cases on the Chinese mainland total 82,887, of which 1,681 have been imported and 836 are asymptomatic patients under medical observation. China's COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,643.

The U.S. is leading the world in both COVID-19 infections and fatalities, totaling more than 1.3 million and over 78,000, respectively. Two White House staff members have contracted the virus; heads of FDA and CDC will self-quarantine for two weeks after being exposed to a person at the White House who tested positive for COVID-19.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the lifting of restrictions and outline the next phase of the government's response to the pandemic in an address at 7:00 p.m on Sunday.

EU urges travel ban extension: The European Commission on Friday urged EU member states to extend the temporary ban on non-essential travel into the bloc by one month until June 15.

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 10,000

Brazil, hardest-hit Latin American country in the coronavirus pandemic, has a death toll over 10,000, according to data released by its Ministry of Health on Saturday.

A total of 10,611 new cases were registered in the country on the same day, bringing the total number of infections to 155,939.