Brief Rain And Hail Is Likely In Few Place Of Terai And Kathmandu Valley

May 11, 2020, 7:04 a.m.

Western disturbance and local wind is over Nepal. A trough from the cyclonic circulation is extending up to East Uttar Pradesh close to Nepal’s terai. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of the terai region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of the country.

