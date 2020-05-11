Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Hands Over Medical Materials To Nepal

Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Hands Over Medical Materials To Nepal

May 11, 2020, 5:08 p.m.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi handed over first batch of medical materials to Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal amid a function today at the Ministry.

First batch of China aid medical materials to Nepal, including testing kits, N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable coveralls and medical goggles, has arrived in Nepal today! We'll keep working hard on

“It's a great pleasure to attend the Handover Ceremony for China Aid Medical Materials to Nepal with Hon. @dhbhanu. Actions speak louder than words! #ChinaNepalSolidarity is not just words but actions taken by the two peoples. Let's win the final victory against the pandemic!,” tweets ambassador Hou.Ambassador Hou Yanqi

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

2 Nepalis Coronavirus Patients Discharged From Hospital After Recovery
May 11, 2020
Nepal Sends Diplomatic Note To India On Border Dispute On Lipu Lekh
May 11, 2020
One More New Cases Confirmed In Dharan Total Tally Reaches To 121
May 11, 2020
Maldives Sees Rapid Spike in Coronavirus Patients With 835 Positive And 3 Deaths
May 11, 2020
India Records Biggest Single-Day Jump Tally Reaches 67,152
May 11, 2020

More on News

Nepal Sends Diplomatic Note To India On Border Dispute On Lipu Lekh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 53 minutes ago
Chinese Mt. Everest (Mt. Qomolangma) Remeasuring Team On Route To Peak By Xinhua 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Passes 4 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
First Batch Of Chinese Medical Support Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 14 minutes ago
COVID-19 Recovered Patients Cannot Infect People: MoPH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 14 minutes ago
78 Persons With Nepali Origin Died Due To COVID-19 Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

2 Nepalis Coronavirus Patients Discharged From Hospital After Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020
One More New Cases Confirmed In Dharan Total Tally Reaches To 121 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020
Maldives Sees Rapid Spike in Coronavirus Patients With 835 Positive And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020
India Records Biggest Single-Day Jump Tally Reaches 67,152 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020
Dibesh Pokharel Hits Best 7 Of Top Finalists Of American Idol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020
10 New COVID-19 Cases Confirm In Nepal, Total Tally Reaches 120 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75