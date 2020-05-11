Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Hands Over Medical Materials To Nepal

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi handed over first batch of medical materials to Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal amid a function today at the Ministry.

First batch of China aid medical materials to Nepal, including testing kits, N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable coveralls and medical goggles, has arrived in Nepal today! We'll keep working hard on

“It's a great pleasure to attend the Handover Ceremony for China Aid Medical Materials to Nepal with Hon. @dhbhanu. Actions speak louder than words! #ChinaNepalSolidarity is not just words but actions taken by the two peoples. Let's win the final victory against the pandemic!,” tweets ambassador Hou.Ambassador Hou Yanqi