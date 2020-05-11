Dibesh Pokharel Hits Best 7 Of Top Finalists Of American Idol

American citizen of Nepali origin Arthur Gunn (Dibesh Pokharel) is close to final round as he reaches TOP 7 of American Idol. If he secures adequate vote, Poharel will reach top five.

Pokharel has made it to the top seven finalists of the 18th edition of American Idol 2020. Twenty-two years old who lives in Wichita City of Kansas State is among the top seven contestants garnering the highest number of votes held on Sunday.

Dibesh sang the song titled Kiss The Girl of the animated film Little Mermaid sung by Ashley Tisdale in his journey to the top seven. Composed by Howard Ashman, the lyrics were written by Alan Menken.