COVID-19: 228 Persons Are In Isolation In Nepal

May 12, 2020, 8:36 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that there are 228 persons in isolation. Among those isolated, one is in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 227 are outside.

He also said that, there are 12,785 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

He said that three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, holding the total number of those in the red zone to 345. He also said that their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

He said that Nepal has now 191 cases of coronavirus infection including 158 males and 33 females. Of them, 33 persons have been discharged from the hospitals.

As many as 103 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at various health facilities across the country — one in Bharatpur, 27 in Birgunj, 19 in Biratnagar, 28 in Rupandehi, and 24 in Nepalgunj and one each in Bardiya and Rajbiraj. All the patients are reported to be in normal health.

