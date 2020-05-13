China Sends Essential Medicines To Nepal

A consignment of essential medicines provide by Chinese People Liberation Army to Nepal Army arrived today in Nepal.
A special aircraft of Chinese People Liberation Army’s Air Force landed at Tribhuwan International Airport. All these essential medicines are donated by Chinese government to Nepal. According to a report, Chinese ambassador to Nepal will likely to hand over those essential medicines to Nepal today afternoon.
The plane has already returned following unloading of the essential medicines.
