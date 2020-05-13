China Sends Essential Medicines To Nepal

China Sends Essential Medicines To Nepal

May 13, 2020, 1:04 p.m.

A consignment of essential medicines provide by Chinese People Liberation Army to Nepal Army arrived today in Nepal.

A special aircraft of Chinese People Liberation Army’s Air Force landed at Tribhuwan International Airport. All these essential medicines are donated by Chinese government to Nepal. According to a report, Chinese ambassador to Nepal will likely to hand over those essential medicines to Nepal today afternoon.

The plane has already returned following unloading of the essential medicines.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UPPER TRISULI 3 B Work In Progress
May 13, 2020
NIBL Ace Capital Brings Online Renewal Service
May 13, 2020
The Government Will Bring A Relief Package: Minister Pun
May 13, 2020
3 New Case In Kathmandu Valley, Total Reaches To 217
May 13, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.2 Million: Johns Hopkins
May 13, 2020

More on News

Vehicle Passes To Travel From One District To Other Cancelled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 44 minutes ago
ICCR Brings Together Composers Musicians And Singers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 33 minutes ago
Global Coronavirus Cases top 4.1 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nepal Sends Diplomatic Note To India On Border Dispute On Lipu Lekh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Hands Over Medical Materials To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Chinese Mt. Everest (Mt. Qomolangma) Remeasuring Team On Route To Peak By Xinhua 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

UPPER TRISULI 3 B Work In Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
NIBL Ace Capital Brings Online Renewal Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
The Government Will Bring A Relief Package: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
3 New Case In Kathmandu Valley, Total Reaches To 217 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.2 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020
Indian Air Force Sent Su-30s In Ladakh Amid Tension With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75