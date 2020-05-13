Chinese Ambassador Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepal Army

Chinese Ambassador Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepal Army

May 13, 2020, 8:32 p.m.

Chinese ambassador to Hou Yanqi handed over necessary medical equipment necessary to fight against COVID-10 to Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa amid a function in Nepal Army Headquarter.

Chinese government has provided those necessary medical equipment to Nepal Army. After receiving the Chinese support, CoAS General Thapa thanked Chinese Government for providing valuable assistance to Nepal Army.

Those equipment will be used by Nepal Army personal posted to contain COVID-19. The necessary medical equipment include Personal Protective Equipment, N-95 Mask and others. According to Nepal Army, these equipment were carried out by a plane of People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PlAAF).

