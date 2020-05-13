Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.2 Million: Johns Hopkins

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 4.2 million globally, with the death toll climbing to over 291,000 and more than 1.48 million recovered patients, according to the latest count from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. is leading the world in both COVID-19 infections and fatalities, totaling more than 1.3 million and over 82,000, respectively. The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a 3-trillion-U.S.-dollar coronavirus bill that the chamber plans to vote on Friday.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized.

Japan will consider whether to partially lift the state of emergency in many of the 34 prefectures under the current epidemic situation on May 14.

UK workers will now be paid up to October as part of the government's rescue package if they are in an industry in which they cannot carry out their job due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The furlough job retention scheme has been extended for a further four months, with the government saying that 7.5 million temporarily laid-off employees, one in every four British workers, are now on it.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak, the UK's finance minister, warned that from August employers would need to help meet the cost. "We have stretched and strained to be as generous as possible to businesses and workers," he told parliament.

"This scheme is expensive. It is the right thing to do — the cost of not acting would have been far higher — but it is not something that can continue indefinitely into the future."

The Chinese mainland has 82,926 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,692 were imported. Also, 750 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation. China's COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,644.

According to the latest report from Jilin health commission, a total of 114 domestic and 19 imported cases have been reported as of Tuesday, out of which 92 local and 16 imported cases have recovered.

Following the detection of the cluster, the central government has dispatched a team of experts to help cope with the situation in Shulan City.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, six domestic and one imported, with no new deaths, according to China's National Health Commission (NHC).

The commission also reported eight new asymptomatic patients.

