The Government Will Bring A Relief Package: Minister Pun

May 13, 2020, 8:38 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun said that the government the government will bring a relief package for the affected sector including hydropower.

Speaking through a video conference organized by the Society of Economic Journalists Nepal, minister said that the ministry will address the problems of hydropower and other sectors created by the COVID-19.

“The ministry will play a role to address the problems of the private sector, including power producers. The ministry will resolve the problems which fall under its right itself and will facilitate to endorse policy from the parliament if required,” he said Stating that a huge problem had been seen in power purchase agreement (PPA), financial closure and generation licence, among others, in the hydropower sector due to the impact of COVID-19, he assured to resolve all these issues.

Talking about the upcoming budget, he said the ministry would allocate required amount of budget for carrying out the mega projects in all states.

“We are planning to begin the works of mega hydropower projects including 635 MW Dudhkoshi reservoir, 100 MW Tamakoshi-5, 1,200 MW Budhigandaki, 48 MW Bheri Babai Project, 400 MW Jagadulla, 410 MW Nalgadh, 420 MW Betankarnali and 1,000 MW Karnali SR including West Seti by maintaining a provincial balance,” he said.

He said that the works of these projects would start by completing the feasibility studies and arranging the required investment.

Minister Pun said that the ministry had proposed to split the Nepal Electricity Authority and give power distribution authority to the States in the next fiscal year.

