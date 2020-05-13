Nepal’s Coronavirus Infection Cases Reaches To 243

Nepal’s Coronavirus Infection Cases Reaches To 243

May 13, 2020, 8:40 p.m.

Following identification twenty-four new cases of coronavirus infection, the nationwide tally reached to 243.

According to Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), the new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu and Provincial Public Health Laboratory in Rupandehi.

The Ministry said the infected are nine males (aged 22, 22, 25, 28, 30, 32, 32, 33, 41 years) and three females (aged 4, 10, 28) from Rupandehi district; eight males (aged 22, 29, 32, 40, 40, 40, 42, 42) from Kapilvastu district; two males (aged 36, 74) and a 36-year-old female from Parsa district; and a 36-year-old male from Nawalparasi.

EX57K4bWoAE8t2w.jpg

