Bangladesh Total COVID-19 Cases Cross 17000 Mark

The number of fatalities and infections due to novel coronavirus is increasing alarmingly in Bangladesh with the country recording 19 deaths and 1,162 new cases in 24 hours -- the highest single-day spike reports The Daily Star, a leading daily of Bangladesh.

With the latest figures, the death toll rose to 269. The total number of confirmed cases crossed the 17,000-mark, breaking previous records and climbing to 17,822.

Accordng to daily, Bangladesh may see nearly 50,000 cases in total by the end of this month while the death toll may hit 800 by this time, according to a government estimate made using a projection model.

However, health experts said no projection will be accurate with inadequate detections and the country might continue to see cases and deaths rising unless measures are not taken scientifically.

In last ten days since May 3, the number of detected cases almost doubled -- from 9455 to 17,822.