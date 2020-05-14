India Records 74281 COVID-19 Infections With 2415 Deaths

With India reporting 122 deaths and 3,525 cases in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,415 on Wednesday while the total number of infections reached 74,281 including 24,385 recoveries reports Indian Express.

According to daily, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state accounting for almost 25,000 cases and 921 deaths. In the last one week, the number of new cases in the state averaged at 1,000 every day. The state, however, has 12 districts that have not reported a single death due to the infection to date.

India is under a relaxed lockdown for 10 days now, which is slated to be lifted on May 17.

Coronavirus made its way to Amreli, which was Gujarat’s last standing zero district, on Thursday with a 67-year-old woman who arrived here from Surat testing positive. With this, all 33 districts in the state have been affected by Covid-19, though Tapi and Dang have not reported a single case in the past 10 days where all those infected have recovered.

The total number of cases crossed 9,000 in the state with 364 new cases on Wednesday, 292 of them from Ahmedabad. Twenty-nine deaths were reported — 25 were from Ahmedabad. In a further dip in testing, only 2,760 samples were collected across the state in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, all 1,000 beds of the Covid care facility in SVP Hospital, Ahmedabad, were occupied by Wednesday evening.

ON April 27, the owner of a hairdressing salon near Koyambedu market — a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Chennai — was among the first Covid-19 positive cases in the area. Since then, over 3,000 cases have been reported from the market.

Over 35 per cent of the cases reported in Tamil Nadu so far have been traced to Koyambedu market. Till Wednesday, the state’s total case count was 9,227, of which 4,089 were linked to arrivals from other countries and states, and another 1,365 were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March. Most of the remaining cases have been traced to the Koyambedu market cluster.