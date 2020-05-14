Nepal Conducts 84991 Coronavirus Tests

Nepal Conducts 84991 Coronavirus Tests

May 14, 2020, 6:20 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota has said that 22664 coronavirus cases have been tested through PCR since 28 January 2020. He said that 62327 coronavirus tested through RDT during the period. So far 84991 coronavirus test has been conducted in Nepal.

He also said that Nepal has now 246 cases with 35 patients have already discharged from the hospital following recovery. For detail MoPH

Addressing the daily media briefing, Dr. Devkota said that 1367 coronaviurs cases were tested in the last 24 hours through PCR. He also said that the ministry has expanded the PCR test throughout the country.

Dr. Devkota said that currently 272 in the isolation wards and 15600 under quarantine. He also said that Nepal has a capacity to place 53835 in quarantine. He also said the government is sending medicines to 1, 2, 5, Karnali and Sudupaschim Province.

