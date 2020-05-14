Seven New Cases Conformed Thrusday, National Tally Jumps To 250

Nepal has defected new seven cases in Rupandehi, Kathmandu and Kapilvastu districts. The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 7 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has jumped to 250.
The five persons infected in Rupandehi are from same family and they recently returned from Mumbai. According to health officials they, they are leaving in a quarantine in Rupandehi. One each person from Kapilvastu and Kathmandu are also in quarantine.
