Seven New Cases Conformed Thrusday, National Tally Jumps To 250

Nepal has defected new seven cases in Rupandehi, Kathmandu and Kapilvastu districts. The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 7 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has jumped to 250.

The five persons infected in Rupandehi are from same family and they recently returned from Mumbai. According to health officials they, they are leaving in a quarantine in Rupandehi. One each person from Kapilvastu and Kathmandu are also in quarantine.