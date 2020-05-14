Seven New Cases Conformed Thrusday, National Tally Jumps To 250

Seven New Coronavirus Cases Conformed Thursday, Nepal’s National Tally Jumps To 250

May 14, 2020, 9:09 a.m.

Nepal has defected new seven cases in Rupandehi, Kathmandu and Kapilvastu districts. The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 7 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has jumped to 250.

The five persons infected in Rupandehi are from same family and they recently returned from Mumbai. According to health officials they, they are leaving in a quarantine in Rupandehi. One each person from Kapilvastu and Kathmandu are also in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Has No Plan Rescuing Nepali Nationals From India And Overseas: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada
May 14, 2020
Bangladesh Total COVID-19 Cases Cross 17000 Mark
May 14, 2020
India Records 74281 COVID-19 Infections With 2415 Deaths
May 14, 2020
Maternity Ward Death Toll Climbs To 24 In Afghanistan Attack
May 14, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.3 Million, 1.54 Million Recoveries: Johns Hopkins University
May 14, 2020

More on Health

Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.3 Million, 1.54 Million Recoveries: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Coronavirus May Never Go Away: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Nepal’s Coronavirus Infection Cases Reaches To 243 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 29 minutes ago
COVID-19: 245 Persons Are Now In Isolation In Nepal,219 Total Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 40 minutes ago
3 New Case In Kathmandu Valley, Total Reaches To 217 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.2 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Government Has No Plan Rescuing Nepali Nationals From India And Overseas: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
Bangladesh Total COVID-19 Cases Cross 17000 Mark By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
India Records 74281 COVID-19 Infections With 2415 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
Maternity Ward Death Toll Climbs To 24 In Afghanistan Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
South Korea Scales Up Tracing And Testing Amid Specter Of Second Wave By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
Weather Forecasting For May 14: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75