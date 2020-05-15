Brief Rain With Gusty Winds And Hail Likely To Occur In Few Places

Brief Rain With Gusty Winds And Hail Likely To Occur In Few Places

May 15, 2020, 7:32 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly cloudy in the western region, mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of the eastern and central regions with western hilly region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern region, partly cloudy in the central and western hilly regions , mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of the eastern region with western and central hilly region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Former King Gyanendra Returning Kathmandu After Reissues Of Vehicle Pass
May 15, 2020
Nine New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Nepal ,Tally Reaches 258
May 15, 2020
Indian And Pakistani Firms To Make Drug To 'Tight Coronavirus'
May 15, 2020
US President Trump Rules Out Renegotiating Trade Deal With China
May 15, 2020
Coronavirus: Two Rohingya Test Positive In Refugee Camp
May 15, 2020

More on Weather

Southwest Monsoon 2020 Expected To Arrive Kerala On May 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Weather Forecasting For May 14: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Brief Rain And Thunder Showers In Eastern And Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Generally Cloudy With Gusty Winds In Hail At A Few Places in Hill And Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Brief Rain And Hail Is Likely In Few Place Of Terai And Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Partly Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Hail Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Former King Gyanendra Returning Kathmandu After Reissues Of Vehicle Pass By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020
Nine New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Nepal ,Tally Reaches 258 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020
Indian And Pakistani Firms To Make Drug To 'Tight Coronavirus' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020
US President Trump Rules Out Renegotiating Trade Deal With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020
Coronavirus: Two Rohingya Test Positive In Refugee Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020
Bangladesh Extends Curbs On Movement From May 17 To 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75