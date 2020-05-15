Brief Rain With Gusty Winds And Hail Likely To Occur In Few Places

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly cloudy in the western region, mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of the eastern and central regions with western hilly region.

