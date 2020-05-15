Coronavirus Cases Top 4.4 Million Globally: Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 4.4 million globally, with over 302,000 fatalities and more than 1.58 million recoveries, according to the latest count from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. is leading the world in both COVID-19 infections and deaths, totaling more than 1.41 million and over 85,000, respectively. Nearly three million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 9.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov tested positive for the coronavirus and is in hospital. As COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 nationwide, Russia has become the country with the second highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, after the United States.

Japan has announced to end state of emergency for 39 out of its 47 prefectures. Urban centers Tokyo and Osaka are excluded.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said mankind is "so unprepared" for COVID-19, while pointing out that there is not enough humility, unity or solidarity in the world.

Guterres earlier on Thursday brought together the principals of 31 UN system entities in a virtual meeting of the UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination (CEB), the longest-standing and highest-level coordination forum of the UN system.