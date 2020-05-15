Former King Gyanendra Returning Kathmandu After Reissues Of Vehicle Pass

Former King Gyanendra Returning Kathmandu After Reissues Of Vehicle Pass

May 15, 2020, 10:10 a.m.

Former King Gyanendra and Komal along with his security team left Himalayan Tea Garden, Damak Jhapa on the way to Kathmandu after Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a vehicle pass to him.

After vehement criticisms in social media and common people, Ministry of Home Affairs provides a vehicle pass to former King Gyanendra Shah and Komal Shah to travel back home Kathmandu from Jhapa.

Under the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs, District Administrative Office Jhapa cancels the vehicle pass issued by it for former King Gyanendra. Following the publication of news, Ministry of Home Affairs revised its order and issued vehicle pass reports Deshsanchar.

Former King Gyanendra has been leaving in Damak since last two months following announcement of lockdown by the government.

