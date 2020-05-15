Nepal has 15683 Persons Are In Quarantine

Nepal has 15683 Persons Are In Quarantine

May 15, 2020, 6:51 p.m.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) said that Dr. Bikas Devkota said that there are 267 people now in isolation wards in various parts of the country. According to Dr. Devkota there are 34 in Bagmati Province including 27 in Kathmandu Valley.

Out of 258 coronavirus infected persons, 36 patients were discharged from hospitals following the treatment.

Similarly, there are 22 in province 1,102 in Province 2, and 108 in Province 5. Similarly, Gandaki Province has 1 person in isolation but Sudurpaschim and Karnali Province have zero.

He also said that there are 15683 persons in quarantine in various parts of Nepal.

Dr. Devkota said that 23914 tests have been conducted through PCR till Friday. Similarly, 63085 tests have been conducted through RDT. In his daily briefing, Dr. Devkota said that 1250 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours though PCE and 758 through RDT.

Sudurpaschim Province has conducted the highest numbers of tests with 16357 through RDT followed by Bagmati 9082, 8933 provinces 1, 7307 in Karnali Province, 5982 in Province 2 and 6862 in Gandaki Province, 7971 in Province 5.

