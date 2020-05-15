Nepal Successful To Contain COVID-19: President Bhandari

Nepal Successful To Contain COVID-19: President Bhandari

May 15, 2020, 6:03 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari said that President Bhandari said that the government is successful to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that the government’s priority is to save the life of the people than to count economic loss incurred by the Pandamic.

She extended gratitude to all the frontline health workers, cleaners, security officials, ambulance drivers and other essential workers.

She stated that the government had become successful to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal with coordination of the government, citizens and all stakeholders.

President Bhandari has said that peoples' vote for the ruling party would be respected only by maintaining political stability. Stating that the government had become successful to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal with coordination of the government, citizens and all stakeholders, President Bhandari extended gratitude to all the frontline health workers, cleaners, security officials, ambulance drivers and other essential workers.

Presenting government's policy and programme for upcoming Fiscal Year (FY) 2020/21 at the joint meeting of the Federal Parliament- the House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly (NA)-, President Bhandari said that the plans and policies of the government could be implemented only through political stability.

President Bhandari said that the economic loss incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic can be recovered but lives lost due to the virus can never be recovered. She said that the protection of lives is our utmost priority.

She said that the alertness and unity among people is important to control and prevent the spread of virus.

