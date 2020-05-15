Nine New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Nepal , Tally Reaches 258

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 258.

A 37-year old male from Makwanpur and 18, 20, 22, 25, 25, 27, 32 and 36 year old male from Nainpur-1,3 and 5 of Banke tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku , informed MoHP by issuing a press statement.

Health condition of all patients is normal and they are in contact with health workers, said the Ministry.