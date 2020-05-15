Nine New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Nepal ,Tally Reaches 258

Nine New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Nepal , Tally Reaches 258

May 15, 2020, 9:24 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 258.

A 37-year old male from Makwanpur and 18, 20, 22, 25, 25, 27, 32 and 36 year old male from Nainpur-1,3 and 5 of Banke tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku , informed MoHP by issuing a press statement.

Health condition of all patients is normal and they are in contact with health workers, said the Ministry.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Former King Gyanendra Returning Kathmandu After Reissues Of Vehicle Pass
May 15, 2020
Indian And Pakistani Firms To Make Drug To 'Tight Coronavirus'
May 15, 2020
US President Trump Rules Out Renegotiating Trade Deal With China
May 15, 2020
Coronavirus: Two Rohingya Test Positive In Refugee Camp
May 15, 2020
Bangladesh Extends Curbs On Movement From May 17 To 28
May 15, 2020

More on Health

Indian And Pakistani Firms To Make Drug To 'Tight Coronavirus' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
Coronavirus Cases Top 4.4 Million Globally: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Nepal Conducts 84991 Coronavirus Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 11 minutes ago
Narayani Hospital In Birgunj Is Packed With 70 COVID-19 Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 39 minutes ago
Seven New Cases Conformed Thrusday, National Tally Jumps To 246 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.3 Million, 1.54 Million Recoveries: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Former King Gyanendra Returning Kathmandu After Reissues Of Vehicle Pass By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020
US President Trump Rules Out Renegotiating Trade Deal With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020
Coronavirus: Two Rohingya Test Positive In Refugee Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020
Bangladesh Extends Curbs On Movement From May 17 To 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020
Coronavirus Whistle-blower Tells Congress US Lacks Vaccine Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020
Japan Lifts State Of Emergency In Most Prefectures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75