Nepal Performed 92440 Coronavirus Test Till Saturday

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota said that Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 278 with confirmation of two new cases.

Sharing its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country in his daily press briefing, Dr. Devkota said that a 5243 coronavirus test has been conducted in the last twenty hours. Of this, 2579 PCR and 2664 RDT tests have been conducted.Ministry of Health and Population

According to Dr. Devkota, a 92440 coronavirus test has been conducted until now with 26691 through PCR and 65749 RDT. He said that out of this 9111, 5987,10452,6922 tests have been conducted in province 1, 2, Bagmati, and Gandaki Province.

Similarly, 8490, 7372, and 17405 tests have been conducted in Province 5, Karnali and Sudupaschim.

Dr. Devkota said that there are 16366 in quarantine and 320 in isolation. Out of them, 32 in Kathmandu and 288 in the rest of the country.

A 52-year-old male from Mahottari district and another 26-year-old male from Kavre has been detected with the novel virus, according to Spokesperson of Health Ministry, Dr. Devkota.

Among the total infected persons, 224 are males while 54 are females.