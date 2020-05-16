Nine More COVID-19 Cases, National Tally Reaches 276

Nine More COVID-19 Cases, National Tally Reaches 276

May 16, 2020, 12:14 p.m.

After testing six cases in the morning, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed three more COVID-19 cases today, taking the national tally to 276.

Three men aged 25, 34 and 44 of Chandrauta, Shivaraj Municipality, Kapilvastu tested positive for the virus in PCR test, informed MoHP by issuing a press statement.

The PCR tests were conducted at Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Bhairahawa.

The Ministry had confirmed six positive COVID-19 cases earlier today.

According the Ministry, a 28-year old male of Narkhu-11, Bardiya, 30-year old male of Sakhuwa-19, Siraha, 28 and 29-year old male of Birgunj-12, Parsa, 18-year old female of Ramnagar-4, Sarlahi and 25-year old female of Gadhauli-1, Chitwan tested positive for the virus in PCR test, informed MoHP by issuing a press statement.

The PCR tests were conducted at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku.

