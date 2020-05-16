Weather Forecast For May 16 Across Nepal

May 16, 2020, 6:56 a.m.

Generally cloudy in the eastern region along with central hilly region and partly cloudy in the western hilly region, mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the eastern region and at one or two places of the central and western hilly regions.

In next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern region and partly cloudy in the central and western hilly regions, mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the eastern region and at one or two places of the central and western hilly regions.

Currently, there is partial impact of local disturbance and local wind.

