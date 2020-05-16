WHO Sounds Alarm Over Kawasaki Disease

The World Health Organization is urging doctors to be on the alert for a rare inflammatory syndrome in children that could be linked to the new coronavirus reports NHK.

There has been an increasing number of reports in the United States and Europe about children with symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki disease, including inflammation of the blood vessels.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva on Friday that the initial reports hypothesize a link to COVID-19.

Tedros urged doctors worldwide to work with the WHO to get a better understanding.