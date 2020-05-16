WHO Sounds Alarm Over Kawasaki Disease

WHO Sounds Alarm Over Kawasaki Disease

May 16, 2020, 7:14 a.m.

The World Health Organization is urging doctors to be on the alert for a rare inflammatory syndrome in children that could be linked to the new coronavirus reports NHK.

There has been an increasing number of reports in the United States and Europe about children with symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki disease, including inflammation of the blood vessels.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva on Friday that the initial reports hypothesize a link to COVID-19.

Tedros urged doctors worldwide to work with the WHO to get a better understanding.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coronavirus Vaccine: Macaque Monkey Trial Offers Hope
May 16, 2020
Nepal Army To Comment On “Appropriate Time And Appropriate Forum.”
May 16, 2020
COVID-19: Nepal’s National Tally Reaches 267 With Nine New Cases
May 16, 2020
Parts Of New York Reopen Under 4-Stage Plan
May 16, 2020
President Trump Touts Coronavirus Vaccine By Year-End
May 16, 2020

More on Health

Coronavirus Vaccine: Macaque Monkey Trial Offers Hope By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Nepal has 15683 Persons Are In Quarantine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours ago
Nine New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Nepal ,Tally Reaches 258 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Indian And Pakistani Firms To Make Drug To 'Tight Coronavirus' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Coronavirus Cases Top 4.4 Million Globally: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal Conducts 84991 Coronavirus Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Army To Comment On “Appropriate Time And Appropriate Forum.” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2020
COVID-19: Nepal’s National Tally Reaches 267 With Nine New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2020
Parts Of New York Reopen Under 4-Stage Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2020
President Trump Touts Coronavirus Vaccine By Year-End By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2020
Weather Forecast For May 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2020
Limpiyadhura, Lipulek And Kalaani Are Nepal’s Territory: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75