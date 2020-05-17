National COVID-19 Tally Reaches 291 With Ten More Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 10 more COVID-19 cases in Rautahat district today, taking the national tally to 291.
According to a press statement issued by MoHP, seven men aged 18, 32, 36, 39, 39, 42 and 48 of Rajpur Municipality Pharahadawa-9 and three men aged 28, 30 and 33 of Ishnath Municipality-3 and 5 of Rautahat district tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku. They are in contact with health workers, said the ministry.
VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75