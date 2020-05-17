National COVID-19 Tally Reaches 291 With Ten More Cases

National COVID-19 Tally Reaches 291 With Ten More Cases

May 17, 2020, 8:26 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 10 more COVID-19 cases in Rautahat district today, taking the national tally to 291.

According to a press statement issued by MoHP, seven men aged 18, 32, 36, 39, 39, 42 and 48 of Rajpur Municipality Pharahadawa-9 and three men aged 28, 30 and 33 of Ishnath Municipality-3 and 5 of Rautahat district tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku. They are in contact with health workers, said the ministry.

