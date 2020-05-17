Nepal Decides To Extend Lockdown Till June 2

May 17, 2020, 8:51 p.m.

As the cases of COVID-19 increased with two deaths, Nepal Government has decided to extend the lockdown till June 2. Nepal announced the first lockdown on March 24.

A cabinet meeting has decided to extend the lockdown by 15 days, till June 2. The meeting chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended the lockdown as per the recommendation of High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19.

A meeting of the committee held earlier under the convenorship of Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel had recommended extension of the lockdown beyond May 18 to the government.

The current term of the restriction measure imposed to curb the spread of coronavorus transmission was maturing on May 18.

