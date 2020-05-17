Nimbus Insures All Its Team Members Against COVID-19

May 17, 2020, 12:08 p.m.

Nimbus has taken up certain steps within the establishment to ensure that the health and welfare of all the employees is not compromised.

Recently the company teamed up with Shikar Insurance to provide the COVID Insurance coverage to all the team members, should any of them face difficulties related to their health.

Additionally, employees who are directly or indirectly linked with the delivery aspect of the job, have been briefed about the importance of keeping their personal health under routine check-ups. They have been briefed to wash their hands with soap and water frequently and have also been made mandatory to carry along with them, a hand sanitizer and use it on their hands frequently.

“We have provided all our employees with face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers. To further reduce any risks, all the employees have been taught to maintain social distancing within the office itself,” shares Anand Bagaria, Managing Director of Nimbus.

Nimbus is a manufacturing and trading enterprise, deals in feed and food products. Nimbus has recently launched nimbusbazar.com an online store.

