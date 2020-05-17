US To Restore Partial Funding To WHO

A US media outlet reports that President Donald Trump's administration is considering restoring partial funding to the World Health Organization.

Trump suspended US contributions to the WHO last month, criticizing its handling of the coronavirus outbreak as being "China-centric." He said the agency's response to the virus would be reviewed over two to three months.

FOX News reported on Friday that it had obtained a draft letter to the WHO.

The report said the United States will pay about one-tenth of the previous level, or the amount that matches China's contributions.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday, writing "this is just one of numerous concepts being considered." He also wrote that no final decision has been made.

Trump has said the US will continue to engage with the WHO if it can make meaningful reforms.

He has also indicated the White House will make an announcement on the UN agency soon.