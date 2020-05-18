53 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Nepal, Total Reaches To 357

The spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikash Devkota has informed that 53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed today. He said that the numbers of COVID-19 patients reached 357 in Nepal.For detail

He said that 46 males and one female of Banke district tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at the Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj.

Dr. Devkota said that one male each from Morang and Gulmi districts tested positive for COVID-19 in the PCR test conducted at the Biratnagar Provincial Laboratory and the Bhairahawa Hospital respectively.

Also, in the PCR test done at the Dhulikhel Hospital, one male each from Dhanusha, Rautahat, Dang and Dhading districts tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The newly identified patients belong to the age group from 18-46 years. Dr. Devkota said that all of the newly identified COVID-19 patients were in contact with health workers.