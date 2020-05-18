53 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Nepal, Total Reaches To 357

53 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Nepal, Total Reaches To 357

May 18, 2020, 6:05 p.m.

The spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikash Devkota has informed that 53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed today. He said that the numbers of COVID-19 patients reached 357 in Nepal.For detail

He said that 46 males and one female of Banke district tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at the Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj.

Dr. Devkota said that one male each from Morang and Gulmi districts tested positive for COVID-19 in the PCR test conducted at the Biratnagar Provincial Laboratory and the Bhairahawa Hospital respectively.

Also, in the PCR test done at the Dhulikhel Hospital, one male each from Dhanusha, Rautahat, Dang and Dhading districts tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.05

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.02.05 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Monday, May 18, 2020

The newly identified patients belong to the age group from 18-46 years. Dr. Devkota said that all of the newly identified COVID-19 patients were in contact with health workers.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Let’s Protect Low Income Earners from Coronavirus And Also From Hunger: MP Chaudhary
May 18, 2020
UNESCO, UNICEF,WFP and World Bank issue New Guidelines For Safe Reopening Of Schools
May 18, 2020
CBS Release Economic Census 2018 Report 2-2
May 18, 2020
9 New COVID-9 Cases Confirmed In Rautaht And Bara, Nepal’s Tally Reaches To 304
May 18, 2020
Three COVID-19 Vaccines In Phase II Clinical Trials In Beijing
May 18, 2020

More on Health

9 New COVID-9 Cases Confirmed In Rautaht And Bara, Nepal’s Tally Reaches To 304 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Three COVID-19 Vaccines In Phase II Clinical Trials In Beijing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 56 minutes ago
COVID-19 Tally Reaches 295 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 5 minutes ago
A High Level Team Collects Swabs In Barhabise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepal Receives Anti-retro-viral (ARV) Medicine From U.S. Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 26 minutes ago
Nepal Has Conducted 95929 COVID-19 Tests Till Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago

The Latest

Let’s Protect Low Income Earners from Coronavirus And Also From Hunger: MP Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2020
UNESCO, UNICEF,WFP and World Bank issue New Guidelines For Safe Reopening Of Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2020
CBS Release Economic Census 2018 Report 2-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2020
PRASHASTI ARYAL Rising Poet By A Correspondent May 18, 2020
Unprecedented COVID-19 Impacts And Public, Private And Civil Society Role By Purna Bahadur Thapa May 18, 2020
NCP FEUD Beginning Of End By A Correspondent May 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75