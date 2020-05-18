9 New COVID-9 Cases Confirmed In Rautaht And Bara, Nepal’s Tally Reaches To 304

9 New COVID-9 Cases Confirmed In Rautaht And Bara, Nepal’s Tally Reaches To 304

May 18, 2020, 2:30 p.m.

Nine new COVID-19 cases has been confirmed in Rautahat and Bara distritcs, taking the national COVID-19 tally to 304.

According to Ministry of Health And Population (MoPH) seven men aged 21, 21, 23, 25, 25, 29 and 30 Ishnath Municipality-2, 3, 6 and 9, 28-year old female of Madhavnarayan Municipality-3, Rautahat and 35-year old male of Karaiyamai-5 of Bara tested positive for the virus in PCR test conducted at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL).

Health condition of all patients is normal and they are in contact with health workers, the ministry said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

