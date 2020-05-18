CBS Release Economic Census 2018 Report 2-2

Central Bureau of Statistics publishes the National Economic Census 2018 report 2-2 by Annual Sales, Profit and Loss of entities in relation to number of persons engaged.

The Central Bureau of Statistics has published today yet another report on the gross annual sales, gross profit and loss in relation to the number of persons engaged in entities.

The first ever National Economic Census 2018 was conducted with the technical support from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The reference date of the census operation was April 14, 2018, which covered all fixed and movable establishments that existed in Nepal. For Detail

As per the census, there are 900,924 entitiesi in Nepal where 3,115,112 persons are engaged. The report says, in the gross annual sales of Rs. 2,916 thousands in total, entities with 100 to 499 persons engaged came out to be largest with Rs. 641 billion accounting for 22.0 % followed by 20 to 49 person engaged accounting for Rs. 339 billions (11.6%).

Those entities engaging only one person engaged accounted for Rs. 151 billion (5.2%). In gross annual profit and loss of Rs. 853 thousands in total, entities with 100 to 499 person engaged was also the largest group with Rs. 140 billion profit (16.4%). Subsequently, only one person engaged accounted for Rs. 56 billions profit (6.5%).

Looking at the annual sales per entity by size of persons engaged, 500 to 999 persons engaged was the largest group with Rs. 2,629 million per entity followed by 1000 person engaged and over is with 2,019 million. One person engaged was the smallest group with Rs. 441 thousand per entity. For gross annual profit and loss per entity by size of persons engaged, again 500 to 999 persons engaged was the largest group with Rs. 531 millions per entity.

One person engaged was the smallest group with Rs. 162 thousand per entity. In the category of annual sales per person engaged by size of persons engaged in each entity, 500 to 999 persons engaged was the largest group with Rs. 3,974 thousands per person engaged followed by 100 to 499 person engaged with Rs. 2,281 thousands. Two persons engaged was the smallest group with Rs. 389 thousands. For gross annual profit and loss per person engaged by size of person engaged in each entity, again 500 to 999 person engaged was the largest group with Rs. 802 thousand. Two person engaged came out to be the smallest group with Rs. 134 thousands. It was found that larger number of persons engaged in entities resulted into high gross annual sales and profits in comparison to small number of persons engaged in entities 2 with a few exceptions. A detail of this report is now available in the official website of Central Bureau of Statistics. For more information, please see the Central Bureau