A High Level Team Collects Swabs In Barhabise

May 18, 2020, 7:41 a.m.

A high level medical team has started to collect the swab of the residents of Ramche. Till last night, the team has already collected the swab of 15 persons. Technicians of Ministry of Health and Social Development of Bagmati Province, local health official and officials from Ministry of Health and Population are taking the samples for test.

The high-level medical team is now at Barhabise Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district, the location of the first death from COVID-19 in the country. A 29-year-old new mother from Barhabise died of the virus on Friday.

Assistant Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari said that a team of doctors would be send to the site for the study and research meant to prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

