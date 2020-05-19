27 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Tally Reaches 402 In Nepal

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota has confirmed that 27 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed today taking the national tally to 402.

Addressing a daily media briefing at Ministry, Dr. Devkota said that 27 new cases have been detected in 13 districts including Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur. For detail https://covid19.mohp.gov.np/#/

He said that three new cases of virus infection were identified in Kathmandu, nine in Jhapa, four in Kapilvastu, two in Sarlahi and one each in Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Makwanpur, Morang, Sunsari, Ramechhap, Sindhuli, Lamjung and Nawalparasi.

"Out of 27, 24 are males and three are females," said Dr. Devkota. "All of them belong to the age group from 17 to 42 years."

With this, cases of COVID-19 have been detected in 36 districts of Nepal. Until now, Nepal has recorded two deaths from COVID-19 and 37 cases of recovery.

The remaining patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals in different places of the country.