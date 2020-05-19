India Records Over 4,900 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Tally Exceeds 100,000

The fourth phase of the lockdown that began on Monday saw many states relax restrictions in order to open up key economic activities in all areas except containment zones.

Many states have allowed resumption of activities in all zones apart from containment zones or high-risk areas. Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana and West Bengal have eased lockdown significantly.

The relaxations are mostly aimed at restarting economic activities as India’s GDP is expected to sharply shrink in the June quarter. However, schools, colleges, theatres, malls and religious gatherings are among those that would remain shut down, at least till May 31.

The development comes as the total number of Covid-19 positive cases has now crossed 1,00,000 in India with over 3,000 deaths. Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus infections is just short of 50 lakh with over three lakh deaths.