COVID-19: 23202 In Quarantine In Nepal

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that there are 23202 people in the quarantine till now. According to Dr. Devkota 111196 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout the country by Wednesday.
According to Dr. Devkota, those included 35494 through PCR and 75702 through RDT. He also said that 44087 persons self-tested through the Ministry’s app. Out of them 412 are in the red zone or possible infected persons.
