Eight More COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Kosi Hospital

May 20, 2020, 5 p.m.

Eight COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar, after recovering from the virus.

Three COVID-19 patients of Bhulke Masjid and five patients of Udayapur Triyuga-3, Bhulke were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus in three PCR tests.

