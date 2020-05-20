Monsoon 2020 In India, 5 Days Before Schedule

Much awaited Southwest Monsoon advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea. The presence of Very Severe Cyclone Amphan in the West Central Bay of Bengal has expedited the Southwest Monsoon onset 05 days before the scheduled date.

The northern limit of the monsoon is passing through 5N/85E, 8N/90E, Car Nicobar, 11N/95E, and thence eastward.

Conditions are favorable for its further advancement to South Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea, and some more parts of East-Central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

Heavy rains with strong gusty winds are likely over Car Nicobar, Nancowrie, Hutbay, Mayabander, and Port Blair during the next 48 hours. Sea conditions are expected to be very rough during this time.

