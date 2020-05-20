WHO Assembly Adopts Resolution For Inquiry

The World Health Organization's annual assembly has adopted a resolution calling for a fair and independent inquiry into the agency's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Assembly wrapped up its two-day meeting on Tuesday. Leaders and representatives from 194 member states attended the teleconference.

They also agreed to continue to support the WHO's leadership in the global response to the pandemic.

In closing remarks, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "WHO remains fully committed to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement."

The assembly highlighted the confrontation between China and the United States.

Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the WHO's response to the outbreak, saying that the agency has made a great contribution.

The US denounced the WHO over the initial handling of the outbreak. US President Donald Trump described the agency as "China-centric."

Trump warned on Monday that if the WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, the US will make its temporary freeze of funding to the organization permanent, and reconsider its membership.

The WHO cut short this year's assembly due to the pandemic. The agency plans to reopen the assembly in the second half of 2020 to discuss remaining issues.

Source:NHK