Faster Increase In New Cases In Bangladesh

WHO says Bangladesh is unlike other Asian countries; record 1,617 new cases, 16 deaths reported reports The Daily Star.

Bangladesh is seeing a more rapid increase in Covid-19 cases compared to some other Asian countries, with the number doubling every five days, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

The number of cases is also shooting up as the government increased the number of testing facilities and tests per day.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases rose to a record 1,617 on a single day with 16 new deaths, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 10,207 tests was carried out in 24 hours since Tuesday morning in 43 labs, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the DGHS.

Meanwhile, government officials and experts fear further increase in infection at the coastal areas due to difficulties in maintaining social distance inside the cyclone shelters.

The death toll now stands at 386.