Nepal Tested 117421 Coronavirus Tests with 454 Positive

May 21, 2020, 6:41 p.m.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that 25030 people are currently in quarantine in different parts of the country and 401 in isolation.

Four persons discharged from Kathmandu today.

In his daily media briefing he confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 today with total infection reaches to 454. Out of the 49 of them returned home following recovery.

Dr. Devkota said that a 27-year old male staying in quarantine in Rupandehi and eight men aged 17, 18, 18, 20, 20, 23, 52 and 55 staying in quarantine set up at Laxmi Devkota Secondary School, Kachankawal, Jhapa tested positive for the virus.

He also said that various centers in various centers have performed coronavirus tests which included 3413 through PCR and 3825 through RDT in the last 24 hours. Dr. Devkota also informed that 38736 tests through PCR and 78695 through RDT have been conducted till Thursday. In total, Nepal has conducted 117421 coronavirus tests so far.

Along with this, 46427 have done self-tests. Out of them, 435 are in the red zone.

